A Maharashtra doctor takes a stand. His death sparks suspension, probe

For Dr Amol Bansude, a medical intern at Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, the death of his friend Dr Rajendra Rupnavar is a personal blow. Dr Rupnavar, who was working as a medical officer on contract at the Sub‑District Hospital in Phaltan in Maharashtra’s Satara district, had confided in Bansude about the pressures he faced. “I spoke with him around two weeks ago and tried to persuade him to leave the job and come to Pune, where there were openings at Kamala Nehru Hospital. But he refused. He believed in justice and was determined that justice be done,” Dr Bansude told The Indian Express.

Dr Rupnavar, who had allegedly been facing pressure over issuing a medical fitness certificate required for a firearm licence by individuals linked to a political party, attempted suicide in Mumbai on August 27 and succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The doctor, who was in his twenties and came from a low‑income family in Mandve village in Solapur district, had spoken about the alleged harassment and political pressure through WhatsApp statuses, Instagram reels, and other social media posts, his colleagues claimed.

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He allegedly said he was being harassed, facing action, and that attempts were being made to remove him from service. He had sought government intervention and action against those responsible, his colleagues added.

Suicide note as WhatsApp status

Despite hardships, Dr Rupnavar earned admission to Grant Medical College in Mumbai and later joined as a contractual medical officer at Phaltan, where he served for one and a half years.

On July 29, he posted a suicide note written on his left palm as his WhatsApp status. Dr Apurv Dalvi, national coordinator of the All India Medical Students Association, immediately alerted the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Dr Rupnavar had also called Dr Dalvi earlier. “I am feeling so bad that I was caught up with a protest—foreign medical graduates in New Delhi—that I could not immediately attend Dr Rupnavar’s call a fortnight ago,” Dr Dalvi told The Indian Express.

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After Dr Santosh Kulkarni, IMA Maharashtra president, received a call from Dr Dalvi, he contacted Medical Superintendent Dr Leela Madane. “This was three weeks ago when we asked them to conduct a proper enquiry. Dr Madane informed us that he was fine and at his brother’s house,” Dr Kulkarni said.

However, Dr Bansude recalled that ‘Raj’—as he was known to his friends—was extremely upset. “I told him to forget this episode and move on. He came from a very poor family and had been alone from his early days; his uncle supported him. Only recently did he finish paying his loan and settle down,” Dr Bansude added.

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Cardiac arrest at Sion Hospital

According to his colleagues, Dr Rupnavar had travelled to Mumbai to bring the matter to the attention of senior authorities. They alleged that he was unable to meet the officials concerned.

Following his suicide bid, he was rushed to Sion Hospital in a critical condition. According to the Sion Hospital administration, Rupnavar had suffered a cervical injury and developed complications related to it. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment and died on August 31.

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“The exact medical cause of death will be established through the medical and post-mortem records, which will be submitted to the police. The circumstances that led to the suicide attempt, and whether the alleged pressure had any connection with it, will have to be established through an investigation,” said an official from the hospital administration.

Medical superintendent suspended

On Monday, Dr Leela Madane, Medical Superintendent of Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, was suspended, with the order stating that she had allegedly been insensitive and used harsh communication with junior medical officers. The order also mentioned that an inquiry committee had found mismanagement and lack of control in the hospital administration.

Dr Madane was unavailable for comment.

Dr Rupnavar’s death also brought renewed attention to the death of a woman doctor who had worked at the same hospital and died by suicide in 2025. Allegations of workplace harassment and pressure had emerged in that case as well, and doctors’ organisations had sought an impartial inquiry.

‘Need safe environment for doctors’

The central unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has demanded an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death. “We need a safe, dignified and supportive working environment for every doctor,” said MARD president Dr Atharva Shinde, calling for strong laws and institutional mechanisms to prevent mental harassment of doctors.

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Dr Dalvi added that a grievance portal should be set up to allow direct complaints and timely intervention, while Dr Kulkarni described the second such incident at the hospital as deeply concerning. “No doctor should be driven to the brink of despair because of harassment or external pressure,” he said.

Satara police begin probe

Meanwhile, Satara district police officials said a First Information Report was registered at Dadar railway police station on Monday. “This was a zero FIR registered based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased. Charges of abetment of suicide have been invoked. The Government Railway Police (GRP) then sent the case to Satara police,” an officer said.

“The case registered at GRP Dadar has been transferred to Satara police, and a probe has been launched,” Nikhil Pingle, Superintendent of Police of Satara, said.

(With inputs from Purnima Sah and Sushant Kulkarni)