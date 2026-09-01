A Maharashtra doctor takes a stand. His death sparks suspension, probe

Dr Rajendra Rupnavar, who had allegedly been facing pressure over issuing a medical fitness certificate required for a firearm licence, died on Monday, days after a suicide bid in Mumbai.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 05:27 PM IST
Maharashtra doctor death after suicide bidFamily members of Dr Rajendra Rupnavar, who suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment and died on August 31, at Sion Hospital. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
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For Dr Amol Bansude, a medical intern at Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, the death of his friend Dr Rajendra Rupnavar is a personal blow. Dr Rupnavar, who was working as a medical officer on contract at the Sub‑District Hospital in Phaltan in Maharashtra’s Satara district, had confided in Bansude about the pressures he faced. “I spoke with him around two weeks ago and tried to persuade him to leave the job and come to Pune, where there were openings at Kamala Nehru Hospital. But he refused. He believed in justice and was determined that justice be done,” Dr Bansude told The Indian Express.

Dr Rupnavar, who had allegedly been facing pressure over issuing a medical fitness certificate required for a firearm licence by individuals linked to a political party, attempted suicide in Mumbai on August 27 and succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The doctor, who was in his twenties and came from a low‑income family in Mandve village in Solapur district, had spoken about the alleged harassment and political pressure through WhatsApp statuses, Instagram reels, and other social media posts, his colleagues claimed.

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He allegedly said he was being harassed, facing action, and that attempts were being made to remove him from service. He had sought government intervention and action against those responsible, his colleagues added.

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Suicide note as WhatsApp status

Despite hardships, Dr Rupnavar earned admission to Grant Medical College in Mumbai and later joined as a contractual medical officer at Phaltan, where he served for one and a half years.

On July 29, he posted a suicide note written on his left palm as his WhatsApp status. Dr Apurv Dalvi, national coordinator of the All India Medical Students Association, immediately alerted the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Dr Rupnavar had also called Dr Dalvi earlier. “I am feeling so bad that I was caught up with a protest—foreign medical graduates in New Delhi—that I could not immediately attend Dr Rupnavar’s call a fortnight ago,” Dr Dalvi told The Indian Express.

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After Dr Santosh Kulkarni, IMA Maharashtra president, received a call from Dr Dalvi, he contacted Medical Superintendent Dr Leela Madane. “This was three weeks ago when we asked them to conduct a proper enquiry. Dr Madane informed us that he was fine and at his brother’s house,” Dr Kulkarni said.

However, Dr Bansude recalled that ‘Raj’—as he was known to his friends—was extremely upset. “I told him to forget this episode and move on. He came from a very poor family and had been alone from his early days; his uncle supported him. Only recently did he finish paying his loan and settle down,” Dr Bansude added.

Also Read | Another Mumbai doctor attacked by patient’s son weeks after statewide protest

Cardiac arrest at Sion Hospital

According to his colleagues, Dr Rupnavar had travelled to Mumbai to bring the matter to the attention of senior authorities. They alleged that he was unable to meet the officials concerned.

Following his suicide bid, he was rushed to Sion Hospital in a critical condition. According to the Sion Hospital administration, Rupnavar had suffered a cervical injury and developed complications related to it. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment and died on August 31.

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“The exact medical cause of death will be established through the medical and post-mortem records, which will be submitted to the police. The circumstances that led to the suicide attempt, and whether the alleged pressure had any connection with it, will have to be established through an investigation,” said an official from the hospital administration.

Medical superintendent suspended

On Monday, Dr Leela Madane, Medical Superintendent of Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, was suspended, with the order stating that she had allegedly been insensitive and used harsh communication with junior medical officers. The order also mentioned that an inquiry committee had found mismanagement and lack of control in the hospital administration.

Dr Madane was unavailable for comment.

Dr Rupnavar’s death also brought renewed attention to the death of a woman doctor who had worked at the same hospital and died by suicide in 2025. Allegations of workplace harassment and pressure had emerged in that case as well, and doctors’ organisations had sought an impartial inquiry.

Also Read | Shiv Sena leader, who bashed up doctor, banned from Maharashtra; gets bail

‘Need safe environment for doctors’

The central unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has demanded an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death. “We need a safe, dignified and supportive working environment for every doctor,” said MARD president Dr Atharva Shinde, calling for strong laws and institutional mechanisms to prevent mental harassment of doctors.

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Dr Dalvi added that a grievance portal should be set up to allow direct complaints and timely intervention, while Dr Kulkarni described the second such incident at the hospital as deeply concerning. “No doctor should be driven to the brink of despair because of harassment or external pressure,” he said.

Satara police begin probe

Meanwhile, Satara district police officials said a First Information Report was registered at Dadar railway police station on Monday. “This was a zero FIR registered based on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased. Charges of abetment of suicide have been invoked. The Government Railway Police (GRP) then sent the case to Satara police,” an officer said.

“The case registered at GRP Dadar has been transferred to Satara police, and a probe has been launched,” Nikhil Pingle, Superintendent of Police of Satara, said.

(With inputs from Purnima Sah and Sushant Kulkarni)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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