Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s neighbour cuts tree branches from his plot, booked for theft

Thursday, June 16, 2022
According to officials from Baramati town police station, several branches of ficus trees planted inside the compound of Pawar's bungalow at Sahayog Society area of Baramati were cut.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 16, 2022 2:01:37 pm
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (file)

The Pune rural police have booked two people on the charges of theft after they cut several branches of trees from the premises of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s bungalow at Baramati in the Pune district.

According to officials from Baramati town police station, several branches of ficus trees planted inside the compound of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s bungalow at Sahayog Society area of Baramati were cut.

Inspector Sunil Mahadik, in-charge of the police station, said, “At least 20 to 25 branches of the ficus trees planted along the compound wall were cut three days ago by the person who owns the neighbouring plot of the bungalow. The branches were cut without any authorisation because they were spreading into the neighbouring plot. We have invoked the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section pertaining to theft as the unauthorised cutting amounts to stealing. We have also invoked a section of Maharashtra Urban Areas Preservation of Trees Act.”

The police have booked two persons — Dilip Jagdale, who owns the neighbouring plot, and Pandurang Mane, who cut down the branches. No arrests have been made in the case.

