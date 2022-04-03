Maharashtra: Dehu Nagar Panchayat to ‘strictly’ enforce ban on meat sale

THE DEHU Nagar Panchayat, which came into existence last year, has decided to “strictly” implement the ban on sale of meat and fish.

The ban, applicable to both raw as well as cooked meat and fish items, came into effect from Friday. Prashant Jadhav, CEO of the Nagar Panchayat, said, “The ban on sale of meat and fish was imposed by the gram panchayat during its tenure and was being implemented for years. However, a year ago, the gram panchayat was elevated to the status of a Nagar Panchayat which decided to strictly implement the ban during its first meeting on Thursday.”

Jadhav said meat and fish were still being sold on the outskirts of Dehu. “Therefore, the Dehu Nagar Panchayat decided to strictly implement the ban,” he said. Besides, Jadhav said it has also been decided to prevent fishing activity in Indrayani river which flows through Dehu.