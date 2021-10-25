Maharashtra: Deadline to apply for ITI admissions extended till Oct 26

The deadline to apply for admissions to courses at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has been extended to October 26. New applications can be submitted for the vacant seats online.

Of the 92,292 seats available in 417 government and 559 private ITIs in Maharashtra, so far only 81,119 admissions have been confirmed. More than 11,000 seats remain vacant and institutes have been demanding that they be allowed to conduct counselling rounds at their level to fill the vacancies.

According to the new timeline, counselling for admissions to vacant seats will take place on October 30. The admission schedule has been extended owing to the high number of vacancies which could be due the Covid-19 pandemic and migration of students. The current counselling round began on October 19, but some students expressed difficulty in reaching the ITIs for admissions due to which the date for confirming admissions in this round has been extended to October 30.

As per the revised admission calendar, the merit list of students – from among those who register till October 26 – will be displayed by October 27 and allotment of seats will be done on October 28 and 29.