Jayant Patil, Vikhe Patil lose ground as rivals win in Sangli, Ahilyanagar in Pune co-operative bank polls

The results of the district central cooperative (DCC) bank elections in Sangli, Satara and Ahilyanagar have reshaped the political equations in the cooperative sector, with several prominent leaders facing setbacks and their rivals consolidating their positions. Former NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil faced a setback in Sangli, while BJP cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s faction suffered a defeat in Ahilyanagar. The results were declared on Tuesday.

In Sangli, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, former MP Sanjaykaka Patil, former Minister of State Ajitrao Ghorpade and former Miraj Panchayat Samiti chairman Annasaheb Kore emerged victorious in a closely contested election for the Sangli District Central Co-operative Bank’s board of directors. Padalkar’s victory, in particular, is being seen as a setback for the established political leadership in the district, including former minister and NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil.

Of the 21 seats on the bank’s board, 15 were filled unopposed, while elections were held for the remaining six seats on Sunday.

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In the Jat Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) constituency, Padalkar defeated BJP worker Vinod Pawar, who was fielded against him, securing 54 of the 88 votes polled. In Tasgaon, former MP Sanjaykaka Patil defeated Suman Patil, wife of late former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister R R Patil, by a narrow margin.

In Kavathe-Mahankal, former Minister of State Ajitrao Ghorpade defeated Tanaji Patil, who is considered close to MLA Rohit Patil. In the Miraj Taluka PACS constituency, former panchayat samiti chairman Annasaheb Kore defeated BJP candidate Anil Shegunshi.

Reacting to his victory, Padalkar said his opponents had repeatedly tried to prevent his entry into the election, including through legal challenges at different stages of the electoral process.

He said, “There had been a long-standing political perception that any sitting MLA from Jat who contested the DCC bank election would lose both the bank election and the subsequent Assembly election. Despite facing multiple legal challenges, including proceedings before the Kolhapur bench of the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, I managed to secure victory,” Padalkar said.

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Satara

In Satara, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the election to all 21 seats of the Satara District Central Cooperative Bank, winning nine seats. The NCP secured eight seats, while the Shiv Sena won four.

Among the prominent winners was Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore of BJP, who won from the Maan PACS constituency, where the Congress and NCP had traditionally held considerable influence.

Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai defeated BJP candidate Satyajitsinh Patankar by 12 votes in Patan. Shiv Sena’s Sanjeevraje Nimbalkar won from Phaltan.

The Koregaon constituency witnessed a tie, with both candidates securing an equal number of votes. The winner was subsequently decided through a draw of lots, with NCP candidate Sunil Mane emerging victorious.

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Ahilyanagar

In Ahilyanagar, NCP (SP) MP Nilesh Lanke registered a significant victory in the high-stakes contest for the Parner seat of the Ahilyanagar District Central Co-operative Bank. Contesting from the Vividh Karyakari Seva Society PACS constituency, Lanke defeated BJP candidate Rahul Shinde, who was considered loyalist of Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Polling was held for 10 seats across the district on Monday, while the remaining 11 seats had already been decided unopposed.

The election also saw a setback for the NCP in Akole, where current MLA Kiran Lahamate was defeated by Sanjeevani Gaykar, who is considered close to senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Before the elections, Vikhe Patil and Thorat had appealed to leaders across political parties to arrive at a consensus and ensure that the seats were filled unopposed, citing the prevailing drought situation in the district. However, Lanke chose to contest rather than accept an unopposed arrangement, with his long-running political rivalry with Vikhe Patil adding to the significance of the Parner contest.