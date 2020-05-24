Maharashtra: Day after leak in sugar factory, 1 man dies

One of the thirteen workers who had suffocated succumbed during treatment on Sunday. (Representational) One of the thirteen workers who had suffocated succumbed during treatment on Sunday. (Representational)

A day after gas leaked from the vacuum pan of Malegaon’s sugar factory in Baramati, one of the thirteen workers who had suffocated succumbed during treatment on Sunday.

On Saturday, workers had complained of suffocation and uneasiness while cleaning the vacuum pan, which is used in sugar mills for sucrose extraction. Inspector Annasaheb Gholap of Baramati taluka police station said, “Of the 13, three were treated in the intensive care unit. One of them passed away on Sunday morning.”

Gholap added, “If anyone from the families of the affected comes forward, an offence will be registered. Meanwhile, we have launched a probe into possible negligence regarding the incident.”

