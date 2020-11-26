Maharashtra: Dairies concerned over milk supply shortage; procurement prices to rise

The shortage in supply- at a time which is normally associated with increased milk production - is due to farmers cutting on feed and supplements to their animals during the pandemic. (File)

Delayed supply and increased demand for milk has led members of the dairy industry to discuss a possible escalation in its procurement price for farmers in the days to come. The pent-up demand from hotels, restaurants and canteens on one hand, and an almost stagnant production on the other, has led to the supply-demand mismatch, which spokespersons of dairy say is expected to grow sharper in the foreseeable future.

The shortage in supply- at a time which is normally associated with increased milk production – is due to farmers cutting on feed and supplements to their animals during the pandemic. This was done mostly due to dairies slashing their procurement prices.

