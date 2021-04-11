Maharashtra crosses one crore Covid vaccinations

Maharashtra has crossed one crore Covid-19 vaccinations, said state Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas. As of Sunday morning, as many as 1,00,38,421 beneficiaries had been administered the Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

“We had nine lakh doses today (Sunday) and are expecting 14 lakh doses by tomorrow (Monday),” Dr Vyas told The Indian Express.

He said some districts like Wardha and Aurangabad would get more quantities in a day or two.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are close to achieving a similar target, according to data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai has been able to administer maximum number of Covid-19 vaccinations. Till late on Saturday, 16,32,937 beneficiaries have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine, followed by Pune, which has been able to vaccinate as many as 13,85,156 beneficiaries.

Nagpur has administered the vaccine to 7,03,142 beneficiaries, while Thane has given the jab to as many as 7,28,498 beneficiaries.

Out of over one crore beneficiaries in Maharashtra, as many as 10,44,677 are healthcare workers, who received the first dose, while 5,07,836 got the second and final jab.

A total of 9,37,928 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 3,12,576 have got the second jab.

The number of beneficiaries in the priority group of 45 years and above are a total of 69,94,082, who have received the first dose of the vaccine across the state, while 1,33,351 have got the second jab.

In Pune, as many as 1,31,589 healthcare workers have got the first dose, while 58,932 have got the second dose of the vaccine. A total of 1,25,075 frontline workers have got the first jab, while 29,735 have got the second. As many as 10,23,790 persons in the category of 45 years of age and above have got the first dose of the vaccine.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director, Pune circle, said Pune district had received 2.1 lakh doses and another one lakh doses were anticipated.

Pune district has vaccinated 45,331 beneficiaries while, according to Satara district health officials, they were able to vaccinate 28,509 beneficiaries.

