Maharashtra crosses 10-crore Covid vaccination mark

With 4.07 lakh doses Tuesday, Maharashtra crossed the milestone of 10-crore Covid-19 vaccination doses at 4 pm. The cumulative figure now stands at 10,00,65,237 doses.

Maharashtra additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas told The Indian Express, “It was possible with the active involvement of all district officers.”

“Now we have started the Har Ghar Dastak campaign and are proactively approaching those who have missed their second dose and those who are yet to get the first dose. We will attempt to ensure that by November 30 all eligible population receives at least one dose,” he said.

A total of 6.8 crore first doses were administered while 3.2 crore persons are fully vaccinated. Vaccination was conducted across 7,948 sites of which 7,352 were government sites.

Across the state, 3.7 crore persons between 18 and 44 years have got the first vaccine dose while 1.25 crore in this age group are fully vaccinated with both doses. In the age group of 45 years and above, 2.73 crore have got the first dose while 1.62 crore people are fully-vaccinated.

Mumbai and Pune have had the maximum Covid-19 vaccinations with 1.49 crore doses administered in Mumbai and 1.22 crore in Pune, according to the state health department report. In Pune district, 47.91 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 have got the first Covid-19 vaccine dose while over 20 lakh are fully-vaccinated.

In the age group of 45 years and above, over 26 lakh have got their first dose while 18.7 lakh are fully-vaccinated. “In Pune district, out of the 83.42 lakh beneficiaries, we have covered 79.78 with the first dose and are hopeful to cover the entire target population with the first dose by November-end,” Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (health) Pune Circle told The Indian Express.

Dr Rahul Pandit, Director-Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai and Member of the Supreme Court-appointed National Covid-19 Task Force said it was a proud moment when India completed administration of 100 crore doses towards the end of October 2021.

“Standing in the second week of November, today, Maharashtra has completed 10 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries. This is undoubtedly a milestone worth cherishing. This accomplishment is a fruition of tremendous hard work, strategic acumen and timely intervention by the state and civic authorities, governing bodies, healthcare workers, community caregivers and responsible citizens. However, we must not let our guard down and honour the efforts made across the past 19 months. If precautions and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is not maintained, cases will be on the rise again. Celebrations like Christmas, New Year are coming up soon, stay alert and be cautious. Let’s be responsible and encourage and help more and more people to get vaccinated,” Dr Pandit said.