Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena workers vandalise rebel MLA’s office in Pune

Updated: June 25, 2022 1:30:11 pm
Shiv Sena activists from Pune on Saturday attacked the office of party rebel Tanaji Sawant in the Katraj area of the city.
A former minister, Sawant is an MLA from the Paranda Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. He is among the rebels who have joined Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s camp.
Sawant runs the Bhairavnath Sugar Work Limited Company, has factories in different parts of the state and a registered office at Pune’s Katraj.
Vishal Dhanawde, a Shiv Sena corporator from Pune, and other activists of the party, ransacked the Katraj office around 11 am Saturday. The agitators also shouted slogans against Sawant and called him a ‘gaddar’ (traitor). Shiv Sainiks also blamed Sawant for the ongoing rebellion.
Best of Express Premium
Meanwhile, after receiving information, Pune city police teams rushed to the spot to control the situation. Process of lodging an offence in this case is on.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-