Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena workers vandalise rebel MLA’s office in Pune

Shiv Sena activists from Pune on Saturday attacked the office of party rebel Tanaji Sawant in the Katraj area of the city.

A former minister, Sawant is an MLA from the Paranda Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. He is among the rebels who have joined Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s camp.

Shiv Sena workers seen outside Tanaji Sawant office in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) Shiv Sena workers seen outside Tanaji Sawant office in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Sawant runs the Bhairavnath Sugar Work Limited Company, has factories in different parts of the state and a registered office at Pune’s Katraj.

Vishal Dhanawde, a Shiv Sena corporator from Pune, and other activists of the party, ransacked the Katraj office around 11 am Saturday. The agitators also shouted slogans against Sawant and called him a ‘gaddar’ (traitor). Shiv Sainiks also blamed Sawant for the ongoing rebellion.

Sawant runs the Bhairavnath Sugar Work Limited Company, has factories in different parts of the state and a registered office at Pune's Katraj. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Meanwhile, after receiving information, Pune city police teams rushed to the spot to control the situation. Process of lodging an offence in this case is on.