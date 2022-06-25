scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena workers vandalise rebel MLA’s office in Pune

A former minister, Sawant is an MLA from the Paranda Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra. He is among the rebels who have joined Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s camp.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 25, 2022 1:30:11 pm
maharashtra crisis, mva crisis, shiv sena, eknath shinde, shiv sena rebel, pune newsShiv Sena workers ransacking the office of Shiv Sena legislator Tanaji Sawant on Saturday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Shiv Sena activists from Pune on Saturday attacked the office of party rebel Tanaji Sawant in the Katraj area of the city.

maharashtra crisis, mva crisis, shiv sena, eknath shinde, shiv sena rebel, pune news Shiv Sena workers seen outside Tanaji Sawant office in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Sawant runs the Bhairavnath Sugar Work Limited Company, has factories in different parts of the state and a registered office at Pune’s Katraj.

Vishal Dhanawde, a Shiv Sena corporator from Pune, and other activists of the party, ransacked the Katraj office around 11 am Saturday. The agitators also shouted slogans against Sawant and called him a ‘gaddar’ (traitor). Shiv Sainiks also blamed Sawant for the ongoing rebellion.

maharashtra news, shiv sena news, mva crisis, mva govt, uddhav thackeray news, pune news, shiv sena rebel mlas Sawant runs the Bhairavnath Sugar Work Limited Company, has factories in different parts of the state and a registered office at Pune’s Katraj. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Meanwhile, after receiving information, Pune city police teams rushed to the spot to control the situation. Process of lodging an offence in this case is on.

