Maharashtra Cricket Association all set to host India-England ODIs in March

The Maharashtra Cricket Association’s Gahunje stadium is all set for the three ODIs in the India-England series that are scheduled to be held there on March 23, March 26 and March 28. Preparations are in full swing with the wickets and outfield being prepared to the usual high standards.

To review security arrangements and the stadium, Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Krishna Prakash visited the stadium last week.

The final decision about how many spectators will be allowed into the stadium is expected to be taken in early March, after which ticket prices and capacities will be announced. There has also been speculation that the last match on March 28 may be shifted to Mumbai, to facilitate the team’s departure to the UK, but a final decision in this regard is awaited.

