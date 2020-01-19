Maharashtra: CREDAI urges state govt to speed up flat registration process

The CREDAI said it had urged the revenue department to stay the implementation of the notification dated September 20, 2019 immediately and start the registration process. (Representational Image) The CREDAI said it had urged the revenue department to stay the implementation of the notification dated September 20, 2019 immediately and start the registration process. (Representational Image)

The CREDAI Maharashtra has urged the state government to speed up the flat registration process while clearing the confusion home buyers are facing in the sub-registrar’s office.

“The government of Maharashtra, revenue and forest department, issued a notification (ref no Mudrank-2017/2453/Pra Kra 410/M-1 Doran) dated September 20, 2019. However, the notification appears to be improperly interpreted, creating confusion among officials of the sub-registrar’s office. This slowed down the registration work of new houses/flats in the last three months, ultimately affecting the revenue collection of the state,” CREDAI stated in a press release.

“CREDAI Maharashtra had taken up the matter with MahaRERA authorities for issuing clarification on the notification issued by the revenue department. Accordingly, MahaRERA authority issued clarification vide circular no 25/2019 dated October 11, 2019, which is a self-explanatory correction sheet to clear the confusion in the above notification dt September 20, 2019,” it further stated. CREDAI also said, “In order to lessen the hardship caused to flat buyers and promoters for not being able to get the registration done and take possession of their unit, we had vide our letter dated 05.10.2019 and 04.01.2020 addressed to the IGR, given a detailed explanation and clarification on the notification dt 20.09.2019 and requested the IGR to issue necessary instructions to sub-registrars to accept a document for registration based on the MahaRERA circular, even then no cognizance has been taken.”

Hence, the revenue collection of the government has reduced in the last one quarter, the organisation said.

“It has affected the real estate sector as well as home buyers in addition to the loss of revenue to the government.”

Home buyers are facing problems as they are not able to get possession of their flats. Buyers are already paying their EMIs for the new flat but have not got possession as the registration process has not been completed, CREDAI said.

The organisation also said it had urged the revenue department to stay the implementation of the notification dated September 20, 2019 immediately and start the registration process.

