Maharashtra creates new, easier system for downloading land ownership documents

Jagtap said that the new system makes the process easier and faster.

Downloading digitally signed land ownership documents became easier on Friday with the State Land Record Department allowing residents to download the copy of 7/12 extract, 8A and Property Card by generating a one-time password (OTP) for the transaction.

Earlier, the system required users to create an account by submitting credentials.

Ramdas Jagtap, in-charge of the Land Records Digitisation Programme, said the earlier system was found cumbersome by landowners – especially farmers – as they had to remember login ID and password after creating the account on Mahabhumi portal by using mobile phones, AADHAR and PAN.

“The Indian Informatics Centre (IIC), Pune created the new system for our portal where by generating an OTP, 7/12 and 8A extracts about land ownership and transfer can be downloaded by farmers to be used for various purposes, like accessing loans, crop insurance or purchase or sale of property,” said Jagtap, adding that the new system makes the process easier and faster.

A user can pay the Rs 15 fee to download the digitally signed copy of the document via debit card, net-banking or UPI.

According to Jagtap, as many as 23 lakh 7/12 extracts and 1.40 lakh 8A extracts have been downloaded since the scheme was launched in 2018. The government has earned Rs 3.65 lakh from the downloads. At least 2.56 lakh landowning residents have created an account on the Mahabhumi portal.

Starting this month, the 7/12 extracts in the state are being issued in a new decongested, easier to understand and difficult to forge format. The extracts will have a watermark of the land record department and the state government’s logo, name and code of the village, and the last entry of the landowner will be struck out. There will be a total of 12 changes in the entire format.

“The change in these important documents has been done for the first time in 50 years to weed out fraudulent land transactions. The fresh look will make the document simple and easy to understand…” said Jagtap.

