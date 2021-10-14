Maharashtra crosses 9-cr Covid vaccinations, Mumbai and Pune together account for 46% active infections

Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the landmark of 9 crore Covid vaccination doses, of which nearly 3 crore beneficiaries are fully vaccinated. “We have fully vaccinated a population of 2.76 crore, which is the highest for any state in the country,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express.

Overall, 6.23 crore beneficiaries in the state have been vaccinated with one dose. Mumbai and Pune have administered 1.38 crore and 1.13 crore vaccine doses, respectively, till date. Of this, 49.8 lakh residents are fully vaccinated in Mumbai while 38.4 lakh have got both doses in Pune district.

Thane has administered over 75 lakh doses, of which more than 24 lakh beneficiaries are fully vaccinated. Nashik and Nagpur have also administered over

40 lakh vaccine doses till date. Across the state, a special vaccination drive — ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ — is underway till October 14 to reach out to the maximum number of beneficiaries who have not been administered the first dose of the vaccine yet.

Meanwhile, a Health Department report has noted that Pune and Mumbai together account for 46 per cent of the active infections in the state. According to the report, till October 12, there were 30,525 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, of which 26.9 per cent patients (8,206) were in Pune district while 19.6 per cent (5,985) were from Mumbai. Ahmednagar (3,791), Thane (3,784) and Satara (1,638) are the rest of the five districts with high number of cases.

The state’s weekly epidemiological report has also indicated that Mumbai is among nine districts which has shown a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases per 10 lakh population.

According to the report, Mumbai, Palghar, Nanded, Jalna, Latur, Akola, Bhandara, Hingoli and Gondia are among the nine districts which have shown a slight rise in the number of Covid infections per 10 lakh population. “The rise is a small one,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, told The Indian Express.

Overall, the state has shown a decline in the number of cases per 10 lakh population. For instance, in the week of September 29 to October 5, the number was 151 cases per 10 lakh population, which has gone down to 132 cases in Maharashtra last week. However, in Mumbai, there has been a slight rise. As against 243 cases per 10 lakh population in the week of September 29 to October 5, the number has risen to 261.

According to data in the last seven days, Mumbai has reported 3,380 Covid-19 cases, as against 3,148 cases in the week of September 29 to October 5. Pune has reported 3,509 cases of Covid-19 last week as against 3,925 in the week of September 29 to October 5. But the state’s Covid positivity rate in the week from

October 6 to 12 has come down to 2.03 per cent. Eight districts in the state, including Sindhudurg (6.9 per cent), Pune (3.69 per cent) and Nashik (3.4 per cent), still have a weekly positivity rate higher than the state average.