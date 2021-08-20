Maharashtra: Covid task force averse to reopening of schools before Diwali

While the decision on whether to start physical classes is yet to be taken, Maharashtra Government’s Covid Task Force is not in favour of reopening schools before Diwali, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

“The decision regarding reopening of schools will be taken in consultation with the task force. We will go ahead when it tells us to do so. However, in general, considering the situation at present, the task force is of the opinion that the schools shouldn’t be reopened before Diwali,” said Pawar in Pune after chairing Covid-19 review meeting.

He said that there’s an opinion that the government should provide the permission to reopen schools in the districts where Covid-19 infections is low. “A section of parents and management of educational institutions feel that the government should not wait for so long. They believe that schools should be opened in districts which have zero per cent positivity. The final decision will be taken by the chief minister in this regard,” said Pawar.

The situation is different in case of colleges which might be allowed to conduct offline classes provided the students and college staff are fully vaccinated. “Colleges can be allowed to open for students who are 18-plus and have taken both vaccine doses. The teachers and non-teaching staff should also have been fully vaccinated. They can be allowed to hold physical classes by following the social distancing norms,” said Pawar.

Earlier this month, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that offline classes would commence on August 17 in rural areas for students from class V to VIII, while in cities, physical classes will be held for students from class VIII to XII following Covid-19 protocols.

Later the government issued the SOP for the reopening, which stated that schools should reopen only in those villages and cities where the number of Covid-19 cases has seen a substantial decline over the last month. School managements were asked to commence a ‘Back to School’ campaign to let students know that schools will be restarting.

On Wednesday, Gaikwad had said that the school reopening government resolution has not been withdrawn but put on hold and a final decision will be taken in the days to come after widespread consultation.