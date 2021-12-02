Maharashtra: ‘Covid positive passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries have no severe symptoms’

NO SEVERE symptoms have been detected among six Covid-positive persons who had returned to Mumbai and Pune following travel to Africa, where the first Omicron variant was first detected, and to other countries ‘at risk’ for the virus, state Health Department officials have said.

One case each of Covid-19 among such a passenger was reported from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, and Pune Municipal Corporation. Two travellers who returned from Nigeria to Pimpri-Chinchwad also reported positive for Covid-19.

The symptoms of the six patients were relatively mild, said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

A 60-year-old man, who returned from Zambia via Mumbai to Pune, is in home quarantine after he tested positive for the infection. He had returned 11 days ago and then he had abdominal pain and vomiting, said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of PMC. The man had returned to Pune via taxi. The driver, however, has tested negative. The patient is currently stable, said Health Department officials.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief medical officer of PMC, said samples taken from these patients have been sent to the National Institute for Virology for genome sequencing. The test result — on which strain of virus they have been infected with — will be given after seven days.

Meanwhile, health authorities are identifying passengers who have returned to the city after international travel between November 11 and 26.

According to Dr Bharati, 1,126 international travellers had arrived at Mumbai airport in this period.

In Pune on Wednesday, nearly 5,330 tests were conducted and 97 persons were detected with Covid-19. According to the PMC Health Department report, overall there are 101 critical Covid-19 patients in the city.