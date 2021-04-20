Maharashtra Covid: Nagpur district records 113 deaths, jump by 28 in one day

Overall, the region's 11 districts had its highest death toll of 262 on Monday. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)

NAGPUR DISTRICT on Monday recorded 113 deaths, making it the district with the highest mortality. The previous highest toll was 85 on Sunday. The district has witnessed a jump of 28 deaths in 24 hours. The district recorded 6,364 new cases on the day taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 3,29,470.

Elsewhere in Vidarbha, Yavatmal also saw a massive daily spike in the death toll. The district had 37 deaths recorded on the day as compared to 17 on Sunday. Chandrapur recorded 22 deaths, while Bhandara and Gondia reported 21 each. Gadchiroli (12), Wardha (11), Akola (seven) and Amravati (16) were other affected districts. Buldhana and Washim had a respite from mortality with only one death each being reported.

Overall, the region’s 11 districts had its highest death toll of 262 on Monday. The previous high was 236 on April 17. The region’s overall recovery rate since the beginning of the pandemic is now down to 78.7 per cent.

Restrictions tightened by civic body

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided to cancel measures announced on April 16 for allowing shops selling non-essential items to be open in the city.

It has also decided to allow essential shops to remain open only from 7 am to 11 am as against 4 pm as per the previous order.

According to the new order issued by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Monday, said, “All private offices, religious places and weekly markets will remain closed.”

“Government and semi-government offices, as well as chartered accountants and lawyers offices, will be allowed to function. The first two, however, will operate with only 50 per cent capacity,” the order said.

Other essential services will remain open as earlier, according to the new order. Nagpur city has been put in lockdown from April 15 to April 30.