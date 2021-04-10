Maharashtra will get 1,121 ventilators from Gujarat, Andhra: Prakash Javadekar

To address the shortage of ventilators in the medical facilities in Maharashtra, the Union government has arranged for 1,121 ventilators that will provided by Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

Javadekar, a Pune resident, participated in the weekly Covid-19 review meeting along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday. He said that Covid-19 was a national calamity and that the Union government looks at all the states equally.

“The policy is to provide relief where the trouble is most serious. At the moment, about 30 central teams are in Maharashtra to review the Covid-19 situation in various districts and to provide inputs and expert opinion,” said Javadekar.

He said that to break the chain of transmission, it was important that Puneites followed the restrictions put on movement and gatherings in public places.

“I spoke to the ministers concerned with the matter, and it has been decided that Maharashtra will be provided 1,121 ventilators in the next few days. Of these, 700 ventilators will come from Gujarat and 421 from Andhra Pradesh,” said Javadekar.

He said that funds from National Health Mission will be provided to the state so that it can hire the manpower required for testing, tracking and treatment to contain the spread of the virus.

He said considering the possibility of a shortage of oxygen in the state, the central government will assist in getting oxygen supply from industrial plants in other states.

When asked about the claims and counterclaims being made about the supply of the vaccines to Maharashtra, Javadekar said that he would not indulge in any politicking at the juncture, but pointed out that Maharashtra has been supplied 1.10 crore vaccines so far and about 95 lakh of these have been used.

“Only three states have been provided more than 1 crore vaccines namely, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In Maharashtra, about 15.63 lakh vaccines are in stock. The vaccine needs to distributed properly. I have spoken to (Chief Secretary) Sitaram Kunte in this regard. If proper distribution happens, you won’t see, ‘Vaccine Available’ board anywhere,” said Javadekar.

Pune district has 1,097 hospital-beds with ventilators at present. Of these, only 44 were vacant on Saturday evening with most being in rural parts of the district. In Pune city jurisdiction, all the 543 ventilator-beds were occupied while in Pimpri-Chinchwad limits only 4 out of 249 ventilator-equipped beds were vacant.