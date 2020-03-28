Maharashtra: Wife, parents of 40-year-old patient test positive

A total of 17,295 people are in home quarantine and 5,928 people are in institutional quarantine (File) A total of 17,295 people are in home quarantine and 5,928 people are in institutional quarantine (File)

Three family members of a 40-year-old man who is on critical support at a city hospital have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The man was being treated for liver disease and was admitted to the hospital on March 20. His swab sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology after he complained of breathlessness. The sample was found to be positive. The man is currently on ventilator support, said civic health authorities.

On Saturday, the man’s wife and his parents tested positve for the disease, said an official of the civic health department.

Another 45-year-old man from Raviwar Peth also tested positive late on Thursday night and was hospitalised. His family members were advised home quarantine.

According to civic health officials, there are a total of 24 persons in Pune diagnosed positive with COVID 19 till now, of which four are from outside PMC areas. Seven have been discharged. Currently, there are 12 patients at Naidu Hospital, and the remaining at various city hospitals.

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 181, with 28 new cases on Saturday. Out of total hospitalised positive cases, 104 are asymptomatic and five are in critical condition.

A total of 323 patients have been hospitalised on Saturday across the state. Since January 18, a total of 3,816 people have been hospitalised in various isolation wards across the state after they developed symptoms such as fever, cold and cough.

Of the total admissions, 3,391 samples were negative and 181 have tested positive till Saturday. Twenty six patients have been discharged till date after making full recovery.

A total of 17,295 people are in home quarantine and 5,928 people are in institutional quarantine

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.