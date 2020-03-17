Maharashtra: Dubai, US, Saudi Arabia added to ‘high risk’ list

The iconic Shaniwar Wada, a popular tourist destination, was closed to public on Monday as a precautionary measure. (Photo: Ashish Kale) The iconic Shaniwar Wada, a popular tourist destination, was closed to public on Monday as a precautionary measure. (Photo: Ashish Kale)

The state government has now added Dubai (UAE), Saudi Arabia and USA to the list of six places most affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19). These places will now figure along with ‘high risk’ countries like China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain and Germany.

As Dubai was not on the list of the ‘most-affected’ places declared by the central government, passengers who arrived at the airport and did not have a travel history to high-risk countries were subjected to routine checking. Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner, said the protocol had been revised as per state guidelines.

While screening is being conducted of passengers arriving from other countries, now those coming from Dubai and other countries on the list will be examined by a medical team at the airport as per categories of A, B, C, and accordingly be sent to isolation facilities, institutional quarantine or home quarantine.

Every week, Pune airport receives 10 flights from Dubai. Around 150 to 250 passengers arrive in Pune from Dubai daily. However, now the numbers have come down as per the airport authorities.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was prepared to follow norms meant for quarantine of citizens from the three places that have been added to the list.

The PMC has the facility to accommodate 504 patients at once in Naidu hospital, Sanas ground hostel and Laygude hospital at Dhayari. The civic body is ready to follow government directives. If need be more centres would be set up as per the requirement, he added.

“As per government directives these passengers need to be kept in quarantine civic facility for 40 hours after arrival. There has been no rise in the number of passengers who have tested positive. We hope the same trend continues and passengers can be accommodated on a rotational basis,” he said.

