Maharashtra: Consumers must utilise rooftop solar energy scheme for maximum benefit, says MSEDCL chief

Chairman of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Vijay Singhal has urged consumers to utilise the benefits extended to them under the rooftop solar scheme. Speaking at an online meeting of representatives of rooftop solar device agencies on Friday, he said that domestic consumers and housing societies get a subsidy for installing rooftop solar energy devices under the scheme.

While the subsidy for domestic consumers (1 kW to 3 kW) is 40 per cent and from 3 kW to 10 kW, it is 20 per cent. Apart from this, housing societies and resident welfare associations (1 kW to 500 kW) get 20 per cent subsidy on the project cost, an official statement said.

The rooftop solar energy scheme is being implemented in Maharashtra in collaboration with the state government’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the MSEDCL. The scheme helps consumers install rooftop solar energy devices which will reduce their electricity bills besides helping them get an additional income.

“There is a need for everyone to make a concerted effort to make Maharashtra the number one in the country in installing rooftop solar… The grant process should be expedited by guiding the staff and agency representatives regarding document errors in the process,” Singhal said. The MSEDCL chief also directed that a nodal officer should be appointed to solve the problems faced by agencies at the regional level. Around 160 agency representatives attended the online meeting.