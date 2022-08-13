Maharashtra: Consumers must utilise rooftop solar energy scheme for maximum benefit, says MSEDCL chief

August 13, 2022 1:17:29 pm
Chairman of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Vijay Singhal has urged consumers to utilise the benefits extended to them under the rooftop solar scheme. Speaking at an online meeting of representatives of rooftop solar device agencies on Friday, he said that domestic consumers and housing societies get a subsidy for installing rooftop solar energy devices under the scheme.
While the subsidy for domestic consumers (1 kW to 3 kW) is 40 per cent and from 3 kW to 10 kW, it is 20 per cent. Apart from this, housing societies and resident welfare associations (1 kW to 500 kW) get 20 per cent subsidy on the project cost, an official statement said.
The rooftop solar energy scheme is being implemented in Maharashtra in collaboration with the state government’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the MSEDCL. The scheme helps consumers install rooftop solar energy devices which will reduce their electricity bills besides helping them get an additional income.
“There is a need for everyone to make a concerted effort to make Maharashtra the number one in the country in installing rooftop solar… The grant process should be expedited by guiding the staff and agency representatives regarding document errors in the process,” Singhal said. The MSEDCL chief also directed that a nodal officer should be appointed to solve the problems faced by agencies at the regional level. Around 160 agency representatives attended the online meeting.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, KolkataPremium
What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Latest News
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of an updated Bhagat Singh Reader?
8 predictions for how the passing of Biden’s climate agenda will shape 2030
Shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is raising fears of an accident. Here’s a look at the risks.
Art Street: In Mumbai’s Nagpada, a fitting tribute to Ghalib
Darsheel Safary plans acting comeback, feels asking Aamir Khan for work will be a ‘shortcut’
In wealthy city, a Marxist Mayor wins over voters
What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?
Lahiri misses cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again, says Jairam Ramesh
On 50th Independence Day, here’s how BMC had ensured a spotless Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut calls Salman Rushdie’s stabbing ‘appalling’, Javed Akhtar says the attack was ‘barbaric’
Motorola X30 Pro launched: Meet Motorola’s first 200MP camera phone