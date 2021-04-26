Maharashtra: Consumers can send their electricity meter reading on their own

MSEDCL has appealed to the consumers to send their meter readings on the utility's mobile app or on the website. (Representational)

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has said it will not be able to take the electricity meter reading due to the lockdown in many areas and hence the consumers can send their meter reading to the power utility on their own.

In a statement issued for areas that have been declared as containment zones, the MSEDCL said the consumers will get 4-days time every month to submit their readings.

MSEDCL has appealed to the consumers to send their meter readings on the utility’s mobile app or on the website.

After the Centralised Billing System initiated by the MSEDCL, the LT consumers have been allowed to send their meter reading on a specific day of the month between 1st to 25th of the month.

The date fixed for meter reading is mentioned on the electricity bills of consumers and the meter number is also mentioned.

A day prior to the fixed date, the utility had requested the Consumers through a SMS on their registered number to send their self meter readings. The Consumers can send the meter reading through mobile app or website within four days of receiving this SMS.

On the MSEDCL Mobile app, the Consumers can click on the ‘submit meter reading’ button and if they have more than one consumer number, they will have to select the meter number for which they want to submit the reading. The Consumer will have to enter the meter number there. They should click the photo of meter reading only when the screen shows the date-time of reading and the meter reading and kWh(excluding kW or KVA). After that, the consumer has to manually enter the meter reading as per the photo and submit it.

Consumers can directly submit their meter reading by logging in to the mobile app. Only they will have to enter the OTP received on their registered mobile number if they are logging in as a guest. It is mandatory to enter the consumer number, consumer registration and login details for the consumers who want to upload their meter readings through http://www.mahadiscom.in, the statement added

There are many benefits to the LT consumers who take their self meter reading and submits the meter reading photo that hardly takes 2-3 minutes a month. Firstly, they will have a regular check on their meter and meter reading. They can also confirm that whether the bill is according to the meter reading they sent. They can immediately complain if they find that the meter is faulty. There will not be any complaints about the billing. Consumers can monitor and find out the reason if there is any sudden rise in consumption.