After 3 years, Maharashtra to recruit nearly 15,000 constables in police force

AFTER a gap of three years, the Maharashtra government has issued a notification for posting as many as 14,956 constables in the state police force, the recruitment process of which will begin on November 3. The notification in this regard has been issued by the state director general of police, training, and special squads.

According to the notification, applications can be submitted online from November 3 to November 30. The details are available on the website wwwmahapolice.govt.in

The recruitment process includes a physical test that carries 50 marks and a written exam of 100 marks. Those candidates who secure 50 per cent marks in the physical test will be eligible for the written exam that mandates a minimum score of 40 per cent marks. The candidates will be shortlisted based on their marks scored out of 150.

According to a senior police officer, police recruitments in the state were stalled due to the Covid restrictions which were in force since 2020. “The main hurdle was to conduct physical tests. Since Covid restrictions were in place, it was not possible to hold the tests for which lakhs of aspirants would turn up,” the officer said.