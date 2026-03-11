Maharashtra Congress to hold statewide protest against LPG price hike, slams Centre for ‘lack of planning’

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has announced a massive statewide protest across all districts on Thursday to demand an immediate rollback of the recent LPG price hike. The party has lashed out at the Centre for its “lack of planning” for gas and fuel supplies amid the uncertainties created by the turmoil in West Asia.

”The Central Government has rubbed salt into the wounds of common citizens already struggling with inflation by suddenly increasing LPG prices,” the Congress said in a press release.

On March 7, oil marketing companies hiked the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 60 and a 19-kg commercial cylinder by Rs 114.50-115. This revision was primarily attributed to a sharp rise in global energy costs driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.