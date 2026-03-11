Maharashtra Congress to hold statewide protest against LPG price hike, slams Centre for ‘lack of planning’

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has announced a massive statewide protest across all districts on Thursday to demand an immediate rollback of the recent LPG price hike. The party has lashed out at the Centre for its “lack of planning” for gas and fuel supplies amid the uncertainties created by the turmoil in West Asia.
”The Central Government has rubbed salt into the wounds of common citizens already struggling with inflation by suddenly increasing LPG prices,” the Congress said in a press release.
On March 7, oil marketing companies hiked the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 60 and a 19-kg commercial cylinder by Rs 114.50-115. This revision was primarily attributed to a sharp rise in global energy costs driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
“Along with the price hike, the waiting period for gas bookings has also increased. A severe shortage has led to the closure of hotels and eateries,” the Maharashtra Congress added.
”The Narendra Modi-led Central Government lacks any planning for gas and fuel supply, the brunt of which is being borne by the common public. Due to the Gulf War, a significant gas shortage is being felt, forcing people to stand in long queues. Many in the hotel and catering business are on the verge of shutting down,” it said.
The state Congress also said the government’s claim that there is no shortage is false, as common citizens and hoteliers are unable to procure gas. “The combination of existing inflation and the current gas shortage has created a difficult situation in the state.”
Congress leaders, office-bearers, and workers from various cells and departments will hold protests across all districts of the state, said Ganesh Patil, MPCC vice president (organisation and administration).
While protests hit the streets, the Congress is also planning a two-day residential training workshop in Trimbakeshwar starting Thursday for party candidates from the North Maharashtra division in the recent local body polls.
Prominent leaders attending the workshop at Shrichandra Garden Lawns include Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) working committee member and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, AICC secretary and Telangana co-incharge Sachin Sawant, and former minister Vasant Purke. Senior leaders, social activists, and experts from various fields will provide guidance to the Congress representatives during the sessions.
The MPCC said the workshop aims to make members of the Congress in local self-government bodies more competent, sensitive, and development-oriented.
This follows a three-day workshop held for the Konkan division in Chiplun from February 27 to March 1. The MPCC has announced that similar training workshops will be organised for other divisions in the upcoming phases.