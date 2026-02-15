Maharashtra Congress chief Sapkal booked over comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Sapkal’s statement that allegedly compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, and sought an apology from him.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 15, 2026 02:21 PM IST
Harsvadhan Sapkal CongressHarsvadhan Sapkal made the remark while talking about the controversy over a Tipu Sultan portrait displayed in the Malegaon deputy mayor's office. (File photo)
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has been booked in Pune over a comment that allegedly compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, who filed the complaint against Sapkal, said his statement hurt the sentiments of those who revere the Maratha king.

Sapkal made the alleged comparison while speaking to reporters about the controversy over a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of the deputy mayor of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Ghate filed the complaint hours later, and the FIR was registered at the Parvati police station around Saturday midnight.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Sapkal’s statement “highly condemnable” and sought an apology from the Congress leader.

The FIR states, “When the complainant was watching social media (Instagram) on his mobile phone, he came across of a viral video which Harshvardhan Sapkal, the State President of the Congress (I) party, made an objectionable statement by comparing Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His statement has hurt the sentiments of all those who revere Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Harshvardhan Sapkal has insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On the basis of a complaint stating that his remarks are provocative and likely to create enmity in society, an offence has been registered.”

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 192 (eantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 356 (defamation).

The Parvati police have started an investigation, Senior Inspector Rajendra Sahane said.

