Maharashtra Congress chief Sapkal booked over comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan

Harsvadhan Sapkal made the remark while talking about the controversy over a Tipu Sultan portrait displayed in the Malegaon deputy mayor's office. (File photo)

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has been booked in Pune over a comment that allegedly compared Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. BJP Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate, who filed the complaint against Sapkal, said his statement hurt the sentiments of those who revere the Maratha king.

Sapkal made the alleged comparison while speaking to reporters about the controversy over a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of the deputy mayor of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. Ghate filed the complaint hours later, and the FIR was registered at the Parvati police station around Saturday midnight.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Sapkal’s statement “highly condemnable” and sought an apology from the Congress leader.