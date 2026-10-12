Congress rallying against Constitution, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

EVEN as the Maharashtra Congress on Monday said the party — which along with INDIA bloc has launched a nationwide agitation over alleged ‘vote theft’ — will not rest until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is arrested and the “vote thieves are ousted from power”, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the Congress party’s action as “anti-Constitutional”.

“Whatever the Congress party is doing is completely against the Constitution. They hold the Constitution in hand while continuously defaming the institutions created by it. Showing that institutions like the Supreme Court and the RBI are useless, provoking people against them, and finally declaring that the Constitution now needs to be changed—this is a conspiracy to establish an extreme left-wing ideology,” the CM said.