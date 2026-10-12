Congress rallying against Constitution, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
EVEN as the Maharashtra Congress on Monday said the party — which along with INDIA bloc has launched a nationwide agitation over alleged ‘vote theft’ — will not rest until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is arrested and the “vote thieves are ousted from power”, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the Congress party’s action as “anti-Constitutional”.
“Whatever the Congress party is doing is completely against the Constitution. They hold the Constitution in hand while continuously defaming the institutions created by it. Showing that institutions like the Supreme Court and the RBI are useless, provoking people against them, and finally declaring that the Constitution now needs to be changed—this is a conspiracy to establish an extreme left-wing ideology,” the CM said.
“Marching to the Supreme Court and demanding that the Chief Justice must meet us and accept our memorandum—tell me, in which Constitution is this written,” Fadnavis asked.
Meanwhile, the Congress said several of its Maharashtra leaders participated in the protest in Delhi on Monday. They included Congress state in-charge Dr Sirivella Prasad, Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, former state president and MLA Nana Patole, senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, CWC member Naseem Khan, former ministers Nitin Raut, Amit Deshmukh and Vishwajit Kadam, Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakare, former MP Hussain Dalwai, AICC secretaries B M Sandeep and Rehana Chishti, MLA Bhai Jagtap, senior vice-president Mohan Joshi and senior spokesperson Atul Londhe, along with other state leaders and MLAs, the party said.
Speaking to the media in Delhi, Sapkal said the BJP had committed ‘vote theft’ with the help of CEC Kumar. “Through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, crores of citizens are being deprived of their right to vote. Kumar’s actions amount to treason,” he said.
“The protest is a fight against authoritarian forces in the country and protecting democracy and the Constitution is the need of the hour,” he added.
“All Congress MLAs from Maharashtra, along with former MLAs and MPs, district Congress presidents and nearly 1,000 party workers, have travelled to Delhi to participate in the agitation. The protest is not confined to Delhi; it is being carried out from the streets to the national capital,” Sapkal said.
Congress office-bearers staged a protest in Mumbai as well. Party functionaries gathered outside Tilak Bhavan, the Congress headquarters in Dadar, and raised slogans against CEC Kumar, the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.