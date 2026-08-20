Maharashtra Congress hits back at BJP, asks Vande Mataram to be sung at all RSS shakas

Hitting back at the BJP’s allegation that the Congress was insulting the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, Maharashtra Congress on Thursday said the party had been singing the song in the form decided by national leaders during the freedom struggle for the past 90 years. The party also said the BJP should focus on encouraging the RSS to sing the song at its shakhas.

“The decision to sing the shorter version of ‘Vande Mataram’ was recommended by a committee headed by Rabindranath Tagore and adopted at the Congress meeting presided over by Subhas Chandra Bose. This was under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” said state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.

He said there was no need for the Congress to clarify its position, as it had always sung ‘Vande Mataram’ in the form decided by the national leaders of the freedom struggle.

“The BJP just wants to set a wrong narrative. The Congress will stick to what the national leaders in the freedom struggle decided. The BJP should instead make it sing in all shakhas of the RSS,” Sapkal said.

Also Read | Why Congress will sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram, and what the other four say

Those who were never part of the freedom struggle should not lecture the Congress, he said, alleging that the RSS had not hoisted the national tricolour at its headquarters for a long period and had later organised a ‘Tiranga rally’ to demonstrate its patriotism.

Sapkal also said the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign was not a political event and would not carry the Congress logo or name, and that anyone could participate. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that only students of Congress leaders-run educational institutes are being invited to the Pune campaign on Saturday. He should understand that anyone scanning the QR code can participate, irrespective of caste, religion or political party,” he said, adding that the BJP appeared to be concerned by the response the campaign was receiving from the youth.

The campaign aims to understand the issues faced by young people through direct interaction and raise concerns at the appropriate level, Sapkal said.

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“The Pune event is exclusively for young women and girl students. Every event of the campaign highlights something important. In Pune, the country’s first school for girls was started by social reformer Savitribai Phule, despite opposition from self-appointed guardians of religion who said educating girls would threaten religion. Now, the BJP is known for diverting attention from the main issues by creating religious divisions,” he said.