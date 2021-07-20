Maharashtra: Concerned by plateauing, central team ‘suggested’ total lockdown in Kolhapur and Sangli

Maharashtra health authorities said they were yet to receive a report from the Central team members.

A Central team of experts that visited Kolhapur and Sangli — which top among the districts of concern in Maharashtra — has learnt to have suggested a total lockdown. The Central team expressed concern as to why the transmission was not stopping in the two districts despite a series of routine measures being undertaken, it was learnt.

“There are 10 districts which have a higher positivity rate as compared to the rest of the state and the Central team that visited some of them has emphasised on measures like testing, contact tracing, and vaccination…We are following all protocols,” Rajesh Tope, state health minister, said, adding he would be visiting Delhi soon and would reiterate the state’s request to Centre to supply more vaccine doses, Dr Sujeet Singh, Director of National Centre for Disease Control, told The Indian Express that the authorities were exploring whether there was a variant of concern due to which cases were not declining further.

Dr Shashank Joshi, expert with the state Covid task force, said there was a definite concern over the trend of coronavirus infection, which is picking up in districts such as Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune rural and even Ahmednagar and Nandurbar (which are showing upward trend due to a low denominator). “The entire Western belt of Maharashtra is a cause of concern…We have an active virus in circulation and something is not going right,” he added.