Maharashtra to get common dashboard for real-time data on availability of beds, medicines: State to HC

Maharashtra may become the first state in India to have a comprehensive dashboard for providing real-time data on bed management and availability of medicines for Covid-19. The government has proposed to merge all existing district and purpose-based dashboards to create a common one.

“The preparation of a comprehensive board is in the final stage. The software to be used for operating the same is ready,” informed the state government during the hearing of a PIL on Covid-related issues.

The state government said there are about over 3,000 hospitals in the state, which are intended to be connected to the dashboard. “Presently, there are more than 25 such dashboards in the state. It is proposed that all these are discontinued by merging them into one comprehensive dashboard to be operated at the state level,” it said.

The comprehensive dashboard will be operational by June 15 and include real-time data on testing, availability of beds, tracking and supply of not only oxygen but also essential medicines.

Once the dashboard is ready, the state government will provide appropriate training for hospitals connected to it. The government said it was taking longer than anticipated to make the comprehensive dashboard operational. “The state government will certainly consider the directions and suggestions given by the High Court and do its best to incorporate them in the actual functioning of the dashboard,” stated an affidavit filed before the court.

The design and working of the dashboard will be finalised by taking inputs from all concerned with Covid-19, it said.

The Bombay High Court recently pulled up local bodies for not updating dashboards set up for Covid-19, citing that patients were struggling to get treatment for the viral infection.

Lawyers Rajesh Inamdar and Pankaj Kandhari, while filing an intervening application during the hearing, told the court that the management of beds in rural areas is still not streamlined. “The online dashboard is not updated on a real-time basis. Also, there is no information supply and availability of medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 and black fungus. There should be an audit of essential supplies to hospitals as there is no proper tracking. Hospitals are still asking patients to bring remdesivir,” they said.

The bench of Justice Amjad Sayed and Justice Girish Kulkarni has urged all respondents to file their replies on the intervening application before the next hearing on June 2.