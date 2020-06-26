Maharashtra: Complaint filed against Indurikar Maharaj for ‘violation’ of PCPNDT Act

A video of Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar had gone viral on social media, in which he was heard saying that if “intercourse with a woman is done on an even date, a male child will is born, and if it is done on an odd date, a girl child is born. (Source: Loksatta) A video of Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar had gone viral on social media, in which he was heard saying that if “intercourse with a woman is done on an even date, a male child will is born, and if it is done on an odd date, a girl child is born. (Source: Loksatta)

The state health department has filed a complaint against ‘kirtankar’ Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar at the magistrate court in Sangamner in Ahmednagar district for allegedly violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act by making objectionable remarks regarding the timing of intercourse and the gender of a child.

Dr Bhaskar Bhavar, medical superintendent of Sangamner’s rural hospital, filed a complaint against Indurikar on June 19. The complaint was heard on June 26, and the next date of hearing is July 3.

A video of Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar had gone viral on social media, in which he was heard saying that if “intercourse with a woman is done on an even date, a male child will is born, and if it is done on an odd date, a girl child is born. If intercourse is done at an inauspicious time, the child that is born will bring a bad name to the family. If the timing (of intercourse) is missed, the quality of output (the child) will be sub-standard.”

Following a complaint received by activist Ranjana Gawande against Indurikar, the health department had issued a notice to him. Indurikar had then said his remarks were based on texts in ancient religious books. However, the health department found his remarks to be an alleged violation of the PCPNDT Act, following which a complaint was filed against him at a magistrate court.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.