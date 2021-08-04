Maharashtra: No common entrance test for admission to non-professional courses, says Uday Samant

There will be no common entrance test (CET) for admissions to non-professional (traditional) courses across state universities and affiliated colleges and admissions will take place on the basis of marks received by students in Class XII, declared Uday Samant, minister for higher and technical education, while addressing a press conference in Pune Wednesday.

On August 3, the Maharashtra state board declared the results of Class XII based on the internal assessments by schools and three-year performance of students. Before this, the CBSE and ICSE boards had declared their Class XII results.

Earlier, Samant had said a decision will be taken regarding this. Samant Wednesday said a meeting was held with vice-chancellors of all state universities in the afternoon where it was unanimously decided that no CET should be conducted for admissions to non-professional courses.

“We had received several requests not to hold the CET since the academic calendar has already been delayed and holding a CET would mean a further delay by several weeks. It has been decided that while colleges which have autonomy to conduct admissions at their level, this year, even non-autonomous colleges can conduct admissions to undergraduate courses at their level by inviting applications and based on merit considering Class XII results,” said Samant.

The minister said that keeping in mind the jump in the overall pass percentage of Class XII students across boards, instructions have been given to universities to give adequate approval of intake capacity of courses to accommodate the demand.

“Compared to last year, there is a 9% jump in the overall pass percentage and this year, 33,908 more students have cleared HSC. I have given instructions to all universities that colleges should be granted additional intake capacity to accommodate the rise in demand,” said Samant.

Meanwhile, the minister said CET for professional courses will take place as usual and announced the tentative dates for the same.

Samant said that the MHT-CET 2021 for engineering, pharmacy and other courses will be conducted in two phases, from September 4 to September 10 in the first session and September 14 to September 20 in the second session.

From August 26, CET for professional courses like MBA, MCA, MA in architecture, Bachelors and Masters course in Hotel Management and Catering Technology, would be held.

“The CET would be online but will be conducted at designated exam centres. Last year, there were nearly 175 exam centres where CET was conducted, this year the number stands at 350. We have made sure that adequate social distancing measures are followed,” said Samant.

He also added that the CET for courses with smaller count of students appearing like Bachelor of Education (BEd), Masters of Education (MEd), BA-BEd or BSc BEd, Bachelors of Physical Education (BPEd) or Masters of Physical Education (MPed) will also be held from August 26 while CET for courses with larger count of students like the five and three-year LLB courses will be held on September 16. He also cautioned that all dates are tentative so far.