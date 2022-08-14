Maharashtra Commission for Women asks Pune Police Commissioner to probe video of senior inspector assaulting a person

Maharashtra State Commission for Women Saturday said it has directed the Pune Police Commissioner to probe a viral video in which senior inspector Rajesh Puranik is seen beating up and hurling abuses at a person. The Commission said it received a complaint regarding the matter from a woman.

Puranik is currently attached to the Social Security Cell of Pune City Police and has over the past two weeks led multiple raids against online gambling dens in Pune operating under the garb of lottery and video game centres.

These raids have led to the arrest of over 100 persons during the period. Officials said the video in question was taken during the questioning of men arrested in the last two weeks.

In a tweet Saturday, the Commission had said, “A video showing Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Puranik beating and hurling abuses at some people is circulating on social media platforms. A complaint filed by a woman in this regard was received by the Commission. The complaint also has reference to an incident from the past in which a woman was beaten. The Commission has directed the Pune Police Commissioner to probe the matter.”