Maharashtra: Collectors empowered to take possession of buildings, designate them as temporary prisons

The state Home department on Friday issued a notification giving powers to district collectors in the state to take provisional possession of government or privately-owned buildings and designate them as temporary prisons, which can be used for isolating sections of prisoners to avert spread of infection among the prison population during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The notification follows the detection of over 180 positive cases among the inmates and staff of Arthur Road Jail, and another case in Byculla Jail. Earlier, the state government has already announced that it will temporarily release over 17,000 inmates, which is half the pre-lockdown population of prisons in Maharashtra.

Till now, of the targeted 17,000 releases, over 7,000 have been completed, including undertrials who have been released on bail and convicts who have been released on parole.

The notification has been issued in accordance with Section 7 of Prisons Act, 1984, which pertains to ‘Temporary accommodation for prisoners’ in case of overcrowding endangering safety of prisoners or an outbreak of epidemic disease within jail premises.

It reads, “The district collectors have been empowered to take possession of government or private buildings for their use as temporary prisons to stop spread of coronavirus inside the prison. The set for rules, terms and conditions for the management of these temporary prisons is to be issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) of Maharashtra.”

An officer from the state Prison department said, “There is a possibility that more than one buildings in a district can be designated as a temporary jail if needed. These buildings will be utilised for isolation if some people show symptoms and a section of prisoners has to be isolated and tested. This will also make available more space inside the prisons for better separation. This will help take the load off of nine central prisons and individual district prisons.”

