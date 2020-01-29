Maharashtra: Cold conditions to return over state this week, says IMD

Maximum temp in Pune on Tuesday was 27.2 ° Celsius. (File photo) Maximum temp in Pune on Tuesday was 27.2 ° Celsius. (File photo)

Cold conditions are likely to return over Maharashtra for a brief period this week, officials at the India Meteorological Department, Pune, said.

At present, a western disturbance is approaching Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining extreme northern areas of the country. “As a result of this system, temperatures over north and central India, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, will be affected. Once the western disturbance entirely crosses the country, temperatures will fall below normal,” said a senior IMD official.

On Tuesday, Pune experienced mixed weather conditions with intermittent sunlight appearing amidst overcast and windy conditions. The maximum temperature recorded in the city on the day was 27.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees below normal.

Similar cold conditions prevailed over Mahabaleshwar (21.4 degrees Celsius), Aurangabad (26.8 degrees Celsius), Jalgaon (27.4 degrees Celsius), Satara (28.2 degrees Celsius), Kolhapur (28.5 degrees Celsius) and Parbhani (29 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday.

“The cold conditions are expected to last till Friday with (minimum) temperatures likely to fall below 10 degrees Celsius over most areas in Maharashtra,” a Met official said.

Mahabaleshwar with minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius and Ahmednagar 13.6 degrees Celsius remained the coldest cities in the state on Tuesday, official said.

