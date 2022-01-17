Maharashtra: Cold, cloudy conditions to stay for this week, says IMD

THE PREVAILING cold, cloudy and hazy conditions in the state will persist for this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have said.

The maximum temperatures, except in Konkan, recorded during the past week plummeted by 3 to 7 degrees below normal, making the difference between the maximum and the minimum temperatures minimal.

Many places in Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra reported the steepest fall in the day temperatures on Sunday, with Parbhani and Mahabaleshwar recording 22.9 degrees, each. Parbhani’s maximum temperature was 7.4 degrees below normal, resulting in cold day conditions.

The minimum temperatures recorded in Jalgaon and Gondia were 11 degrees, making them the coldest in the State on Sunday. Other cities including Nashik recorded 11.4 degrees, Mahabaleshwar 11.7 degrees, Aurangabad 12 degrees, Pune 12.1 degrees and Nagpur 13.6 degrees.

Though there are no significant weather systems over Maharashtra, there continues to be moist-loaded easterly or southeasterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal.

“The day temperatures will remain far below normal till January 20 over most parts of the state. There will be a chill-like feeling that will be experienced during this period. The sky conditions will turn cloudy from time-to-time,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune.

The nights continue to remain cold but the temperatures are within the normal range. Currently, there is a cyclonic circulation prevailing off Konkan coast – east central Arabian Sea. “There is no significant drop likely in the night temperature expected this week,” added Kashyapi.

There are consecutive western disturbances affecting north India regions and in this week, two such streams on Tuesday and January 21 are forecast.