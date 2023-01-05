Maharashtra CM Shinde directs social justice department to look into demand for separate toilets for transgender

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently directed the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department to look into the demand for separate washrooms for transgendered individuals in government, semi-government, and other public spaces. Shinde gave this direction while responding to the demands made by Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Secretary Roshan Meshram.

Since the last year, Meshram has been raising the issue of the lack of separate toilets and washrooms for transgendered individuals in public spaces. In want of separate toilets and washrooms, such individuals are forced to use either the toilets designated for males or females, he has said. This not only causes them problems but also makes them vulnerable to harassment or abuse, according to Meshram.

In his letter to the chief minister, Meshram pointed out that the NALSA judgment of the Supreme Court in 2019, as well as the Maharashtra Protection of Transgender (Rights and Protection) Act, allows for providing security, identity cards, and other civic facilities to transgendered individuals. Right to toilets, Meshram was also an important right to be ensured for such individuals. Lack of toilets in public spaces like bus stations, railway stations, and government and semi-government offices is not just a matter of concern but also a violation of their basic rights, he said.

Meshram had demanded that a separate budget and space be allocated for the construction of separate toilets This, he said, would help in stopping gender disparity and also help in bringing the community to the mainstream. Women normally do not allow transgendered women from using toilets designated for them. Many transgender individuals avoid using the men’s toilet for fear of harassment. This results in such individuals being susceptible to urinary tract infections.

Meshram had earlier raised this issue with Shyam Madnurkar, the Sub-divisional Officer of Modha in Nagpur district. On December 18 last year, Madnurkar had written a letter to the district collector of Nagpur to direct the construction of such toilets in all government and semi-government offices in the district. Agreeing with the issues raised by Meshram, the sub-divisional officer had also pointed out that the construction of such toilets would help in implementing the NALSA judgement of the Supreme Court in the right spirit.