Maharashtra CM launches online lottery for 5,211 houses under MHADA in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday launched an online lottery for 5,211 affordable houses by the Pune Housing and Area Development Board, a component of the state housing development authority, in various housing schemes in Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur districts.

During the virtual launch of the lottery, Shinde asserted that the state government was committed to making affordable houses of high quality available to the common man through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The digital draw of the lottery was launched by chief minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the committee hall of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan.

Shinde said that the government has been trying to remove the obstacles in the construction of affordable homes and added that he believed the scheme would help fulfil the housing aspirations of the common man. “The state government is trying to hasten housing schemes in the future,” he said.

Affordable rate, transparent computerised lottery, excellent quality of flats and reliability are some of the features that have led to the MHADA lottery getting an enthusiastic response from citizens – there were 72,000 applications for 5,211 flats, Shinde added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to provide housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban),” Shinde said.

Shinde and Fadnavis also unveiled an information booklet giving detailed information about the draw to the applicants. This booklet will be available on the MHADA website: https://mhada.gov.in.

In the draw, 2,088 flats were made available under the 20 per cent comprehensive housing scheme. Five hundred and seventy five flats under Pune Municipal Corporation, 1,513 flats under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 279 flats under MHADA Housing Scheme and 170 flats under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were made available for sale. Also, 2,675 flats were made available for sale under the first-come, first-priority MHADA housing scheme.