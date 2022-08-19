Maharashtra CM launches online lottery for 5,211 houses under MHADA in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday launched an online lottery for 5,211 affordable houses by the Pune Housing and Area Development Board, a component of the state housing development authority, in various housing schemes in Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur districts.
During the virtual launch of the lottery, Shinde asserted that the state government was committed to making affordable houses of high quality available to the common man through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
The digital draw of the lottery was launched by chief minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the committee hall of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan.
Shinde said that the government has been trying to remove the obstacles in the construction of affordable homes and added that he believed the scheme would help fulfil the housing aspirations of the common man. “The state government is trying to hasten housing schemes in the future,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Affordable rate, transparent computerised lottery, excellent quality of flats and reliability are some of the features that have led to the MHADA lottery getting an enthusiastic response from citizens – there were 72,000 applications for 5,211 flats, Shinde added.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to provide housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban),” Shinde said.
Shinde and Fadnavis also unveiled an information booklet giving detailed information about the draw to the applicants. This booklet will be available on the MHADA website: https://mhada.gov.in.
In the draw, 2,088 flats were made available under the 20 per cent comprehensive housing scheme. Five hundred and seventy five flats under Pune Municipal Corporation, 1,513 flats under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 279 flats under MHADA Housing Scheme and 170 flats under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were made available for sale. Also, 2,675 flats were made available for sale under the first-come, first-priority MHADA housing scheme.
Liverpool’s Klopp says wounded Man Utd will not be easy to play
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Maharashtra CM launches online lottery for 5,211 houses under MHADA in Pune
Liverpool’s Klopp says wounded Man Utd will not be easy to play
Breaking News: CBSE Sample Papers For Class 10 And 12 Boards To Release Soon With Competency Based Questions Introduction.
Paytm’s billionaire CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud
Bengaluru: 6 men held for 83-year-old’s murder, some with links to multiple robberies in city
Doctor in the House: Want your child to walk early? Avoid that baby walker
IND vs ZIM: Skipper Rahul needs game time; team new challenge in remaining ODIs
Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Park Eun-bin’s show is a warm, worthwhile watch
Asia’s dry spell leaves India’s credit with worst streak in 13 years
Rainwater globally is too contaminated for human consumption: Study
‘Not lactating’, says Debina Bonnerjee as she announces second pregnancy in less than six months
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Bharti Singh dresses son Laksh as Krishna, Kajal Aggarwal and Shilpa Shetty share wishes