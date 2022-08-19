Maharashtra CM launches lottery for 5,211 affordable houses in Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday launched a lottery of 5,211 affordable houses by Pune Housing and Area Development Board, a component of MHADA, for various housing schemes in Pune, Solapur and Kolhapur districts.
During the virtual launch of the lottery, Shinde said the state government is committed to making affordable houses of high quality available to the common man through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
The digital draw of the lottery was conducted by CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the committee hall of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan.
Shinde said the government has been trying to remove obstacles in way of affordable home construction, adding that he believed the new scheme will help in fulfilling the housing aspirations of common people. “The state government is trying to accelerate housing schemes in the future,” he added.
Shinde said MHADA lottery is getting spontaneous response from citizens due to affordable rates, transparent and computerised lottery system, excellent quality of flats and reliability. The authority has received 72,000 applicants for allotment of 5,211 flats of Pune. “MHADA has cultivated social commitment by keeping reservation for various categories in lotteries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to provide housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban),”said Shinde.
On the occasion, the CM and Deputy CM unveiled an information booklet, which will be available on the website of MHADA: https://mhada.gov.in.
A total of 2,088 flats were made available under the 20 per cent comprehensive housing scheme in the draw. As many as 575 flats under Pune Municipal Corporation, 1,513 under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 279 under MHADA Housing Scheme and 170 flats under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were made available for sale. Besides, 2,675 flats were made available for sale under the first-come-first-priority provision of MHADA housing scheme.
