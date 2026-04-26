Maharashtra CM backs ex-CJI Gavai amid row over meeting Bageshwar priest

Shastri apologises for remark on Shivaji Maharaj

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 26, 2026 10:31 PM IST
gavaiActivist Shyam Manav, founder-president of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, criticised Justice Gavai on April 25, stating that the former CJI had now lost the right to invoke the name of Dr B R Ambedkar. (File image)
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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Sunday after he was criticised for his meeting with Dhirendra Shastri, the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, after his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came under Opposition fire, Shastri Sunday apologised for his comment, adding that his statement has been taken out of context on social media.

Activist Shyam Manav, founder-president of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, criticised Justice Gavai on April 25, stating that the former CJI had now lost the right to invoke the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.

“Who is Shyam Manav to say this? Who gave him this right? Is he the one distributing certificates? Lately, Shyam Manav speaks only for publicity. Since no one pays attention to him, he makes such statements daily to stay in the news,” Fadnavis said.

Referring to the meeting between Gavan and Shastri, Manav had said, ”If Bhushan Gavai, despite holding a supreme position like that of a justice, bows before Dhirendra Shastri, then he should no longer claim the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Bhushan Gavai claims to follow Ambedkarite ideology. But if he is seeking blessings by falling at the feet of Dhirendra Shastri, he should never take Ambedkar’s name again. He has lost that right.”

Challenging Dhirendra Shastri, Manav said, ”If Shastri truly possesses ‘divine vision, he should accept the Anti-Superstition Committee’s challenge and win the Rs 80 lakh prize.”

On Saturday the chief minister, has said that there was no evidence backing Shastri’s statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji was tired of fighting wars.

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“Once, tired of war, Shivaji Maharaj went to Ramdas Swami and said he wanted to rest and asked the Swami to handle the state affairs, placing his crown at the Swami’s feet. To this, Ramdas Swami replied, ‘I am the Guru, and you are the disciple. A disciple’s duty is to follow the Guru’s orders. Therefore, I take over the administration and command you to manage it on my behalf’,” Shastri said on April 24.

Both the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP criticised Shastri. The Congress said the priest was following RSS ideology.

Following the backlash, Shastri issued an apology while stating that his remark has been misinterpreted.

“Since yesterday, my statement has been taken out of context on social media. We cannot insult the very person who inspired our concept of a Hindu Rashtra. We cannot even imagine doing so in our dreams. If Hindus in this country are alive today, it is because of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Maratha Empire belongs to all of us. We all revere the Chhatrapati,” he said.

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“There was not even a 1% intention to insult him. My speech was meant to glorify the greatness of a Guru and show how much Chhatrapati respected saints and sages. We have tried to build our character by looking at his bravery; there can be no insult to him.If anyone’s sentiments were hurt, I seek their forgiveness,” he added.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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