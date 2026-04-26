Maharashtra CM backs ex-CJI Gavai amid row over meeting Bageshwar priest

Activist Shyam Manav, founder-president of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, criticised Justice Gavai on April 25, stating that the former CJI had now lost the right to invoke the name of Dr B R Ambedkar. (File image)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Sunday after he was criticised for his meeting with Dhirendra Shastri, the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, after his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj came under Opposition fire, Shastri Sunday apologised for his comment, adding that his statement has been taken out of context on social media.

Activist Shyam Manav, founder-president of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, criticised Justice Gavai on April 25, stating that the former CJI had now lost the right to invoke the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.

“Who is Shyam Manav to say this? Who gave him this right? Is he the one distributing certificates? Lately, Shyam Manav speaks only for publicity. Since no one pays attention to him, he makes such statements daily to stay in the news,” Fadnavis said.