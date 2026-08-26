Maharashtra’s Class 6 History textbook refers to ‘Vedic math’, experts say inaccurate depiction

Maharashtra state board’s Class 6 History textbook says “thousands of years ago”, Indians knew how to solve sums with large numbers and then points to a book on Vedic Mathematics written by Shankaracharya Shri Bharati Krishna Tirtha which also gives formulae to instantly solve such sums.

Sanskrit and Mathematics experts, however, told The Indian Express that such a depiction of ‘Vedic Mathematics’ was inaccurate. Writers from Balbharti, the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, said the textbook was not related to the Vedic period and that it was added to give an “interdisciplinary approach”.

The Class 6 textbook reads: “Thousands of years ago, when there were no computers, no calculators, Indians already knew mathematical formulae to solve sums of large numbers. Shankaracharya Shri Bharati Krishna Tirtha has written a book entitled, ‘Vedic Mathematics’. In this book he has given some formulae to instantly solve sums involving large numbers.”

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Bharati Krishna Tirtha, who was born in 1884 and died in 1960, has authored the book ‘Vedic Mathematics’ referred to in the textbook. It provides 16 Mathematics “sutras” or formulas, which it sources to the Parisista of the Atharvaveda. Parisista are the appendices of the Atharvaveda.

However, Madhav Deshpande, Professor Emeritus of Sanskrit and Linguistics at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, said that no such Mathematics was present in any Vedic texts, let alone the Atharvaveda’s Parisista. “The only known works that deal with Mathematics in the form of practical methods of building the sacrificial altars are found in texts called Sulbasutras. None of them contain Swamiji’s mathematics,” he told The Indian Express, in an email response. Writers from Balbharti said a review of textbook is in the process and will be discussed at the meeting of the committee concerned.

Shrikrishna Dani, Distinguished Professor at Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (CEBS) at University of Mumbai campus, and an expert in the history of Indian Mathematics, stated that the formulae discussed by the Shankaracharya Bharati Krishna Tirtha have nothing to do not only with the Vedas themselves, but even with the later traditional Indian mathematics exposited by stalwarts like Aryabhata (b. 476), Brahmagupta (b 598) or Bhaskaracharya (b 1114). “Lilavati of Bhaskaracharya, a much celebrated work on arithmetic which influenced many centuries of learning of the subject in India, does not deal with anything of the kind that Bharati Krishna Tirtha talks about,” Dani said. The previous versions of the textbook had references to use of numerals 0 to 9, invention of the decimal system, and contributions of mathematicians like Aryabhatta and Brahmagupta, which have been removed from the new textbook.

Balbharti’s response

Dr Shubhangana Atre, chairperson of Balbharti’s History Committee directed questions to Professor Priya Gohad, the author of the textbook. Gohad told The Indian Express that the textbook was not related to the Vedic period and that it was added to give an “interdisciplinary approach”. She said, “It was mainly to start the lesson with an interdisciplinary approach. How gradually from modern to ancient times these developments take place. That is why it is a separate box completely.”

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“We have specifically mentioned there that this is from a later book, we have written the author and the name of the book as well,” she said. The textbook does not mention that Bharati Krishna Tirtha’s book is a “later book”. “(Now) since there is a query about it right now the review of the textbook is in process. It will be discussed in the committee,” Gohad said.

Balbharti is introducing NCERT-based textbooks in a phased manner. New versions of textbooks for class 1 were introduced last year, while new class 2, 3, 4, and 6 textbooks have been introduced this year, and other classes will follow in the coming years.