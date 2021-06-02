After CBSE, ICSE cancel Class 12 exams, now eyes on HSC announcement

With both the CBSE and ICSE boards announcing the cancellation of exams for Class 12 students on Tuesday evening, the clamour from students and parents to cancel the Maharashtra state board Class 12 exams has grown with a sustained social media campaign.

Recently, the state government had announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and announced an assessment formula including oral, practical and internal marks to calculate the SSC results. However, the state education department had reserved the announcement on Class 12 HSC exams stating that it would be declared at a later date after more deliberations.

Taking to Twitter, impatient students tagged Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad demanding an immediate announcement regarding the HSC exams, after she had supported the CBSE decision to cancel exams.

Gaikwad wrote on Twitter, “In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a “Non-Examination Route” be considered for Std XIIth students. We had also stressed on the need for a ‘Uniform Assessment Model’ across the country. I welcome the Centre’s decision to cancel the CBSE board exams. There is no doubt that Std XIIth exams are an important milestone in a student’s life but given the current circumstances the health and mental well-being of our children should be prioritised.”

She also wrote that the decision regarding the state board’s Class 12 exams will soon be taken keeping the student’s health and safety in mind.

Meanwhile, scores of students questioned the minister over the delay in the announcement of decision regarding HSC exams. Even parents of students have been writing to the minister asking for an early decision. “Please follow CBSE, we are nothing without our children. One year of different marking system won’t make a long term difference,” a tweet said.