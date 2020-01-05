Maharashtra: Chief Minister should assert his position, says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

According to Sena leaders, the chief minister held meetings with senior state Congress leaders such as Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, but failed to come to an agreement. According to Sena leaders, the chief minister held meetings with senior state Congress leaders such as Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, but failed to come to an agreement.

As the portfolio allocation in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra cabinet was finalised late on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should “assert his position” to ensure that his government gains momentum. His remarks even came on a day Sena chief Thackeray sent a list of ministers and their portfolios to Raj Bhavan for approval, after the process was delayed due to demands from alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“I think it’s time the chief minister asserts his position as the leader of the state government. Had he asserted his position, it would not have been difficult to resolve the problems arising over portfolio distribution,” Raut told The Indian Express.

Raut said the chief minister should have first allocated the portfolios and then gone on to make changes, if there was a demand for them, from ministers belonging to the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, the three main parties in the coalition. “It is not difficult to shift portfolios from one minister to another. Just a one-line order is required. After the oath-taking by the ministers, the CM should have allotted them ministries. This could have put them on the job… things are unnecessarily getting delayed at a time when there is a need to speed up,” he said.

According to Sena leaders, the chief minister held meetings with senior state Congress leaders such as Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, but failed to come to an agreement. The Congress has been seeking an additional portfolio, either Agriculture, Rural Development or Cooperatives.

A senior Sena leader said Thackeray had approached senior Congress leaders in Delhi and urged them to intervene to sort out the problem. “It has been brought to the notice of Congress leadership that the delay is hurting the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which was formed after thorough discussions… the disagreements over portfolio allocation are hampering the government’s efforts in going all the way to resolve citizens’ grievances,” said the leader.

Meanwhile, NCP state spokesperson Nawab Malik blamed the Congress for delaying the portfolio allocation process, and said there was no delay whatsoever from his party. “The delay has been due to the Congress’ demand… the NCP has not contributed to the delay in anyway,” Malik told The Indian Express.

The portfolio allocation may take place by Monday, said the NCP leader.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed there was an issue over two portfolios, but it has been settled. “Our leaders have held a meeting with the chief minister and the issue has been resolved,” he said. Another Congress leader, Gopal Tiwari, said state party chief Balasaheb Thorat, also a minister in the state cabinet, will address the question. Thorat did not respond despite repeated calls.

According to Congress leaders, one of the reasons for the delay was also the government’s bid to form new ministries, like one for Metro services and another for the Chief Minister’s Office. “Congress should not be blamed entirely. The government is also trying to come up with new ministries, which delayed portfolio distribution,” said a party leader.

