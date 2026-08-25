iPhone, property or tensions: What pushed Maharashtra family over the edge?

In the hours after three members of the Chandgude family fell off a cliff in Maharashtra‘s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the story that was told was of an iPhone and an argument.

Initial police reports variously said the son, Kunal Chandgude, wanted the device, or had bought one and needed his father, Murlidhar Chandgude – the family’s only earning member – to pay the EMIs. And that reportedly put pressure on the household budget.

But later police reports said the family already had several mobile phones, and the investigation then moved to other lines of inquiry, including broader family tensions.

And the latest report seems to have significantly weakened the phone theory.

Assistant Police Inspector Naresh Thakre, the Investigating Officer, told The Indian Express: “An iPhone is not the reason for the death of the three… as is speculated. There was some dispute between the couple that seems to have led to the incident.”

Thakre also told the Express Sangita Chandgude had expressed reservations about her husband visiting his family. “The couple lived apart for 10-15 years but, in the past three months, he began visiting his parents’ home… that did not go down well with his wife.”

No family member has come forward to lodge a complaint so far, he also said.

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What happened on the hill?

Sometime around 10 am on August 21, the Chandgudes were at Khawadya Hill near Tisgaon. Kunal arrived first and his parents rushed to him after being told he had threatened to die by suicide. They gathered atop a cliff that reports have said is between 200 and 250 feet high. And there Kunal stood for three hours.

His parents pleaded with him. Those around pleaded with him. The police pleaded with him. In one video of the stand-off, at one point he waves his arms in frustration as he speaks to someone off-camera.

One report quoted him as expressing helplessness.

At 1 pm the situation escalated.

Video footage from the site showed Murlidhar Chandgude trying to pull his son back. The footage seems to show Kunal stepping back, losing balance and clutching at his father to stop from falling. It was over in seconds; off-balance, Kunal fell and his father, also off-balance, fell with him. Police said Sangita Chandgude then also jumped.

The deaths and the early narrative – the phone and the EMI – seemed a full stop.

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But days later grieving family members lashed out at these narratives.

The family challenges the narrative

A video message by Pallavi Patil, Kunal’s aunt, rejected the public narrative.

“You know nothing about our family… nothing about our Kunal,” she says.

And then Sangita Chandgude’s social media account was spotted and on it one video drew a great deal of attention. “You took away my son and my son’s rights over property. You poisoned my family. You separated my son from his parents… (for) this sin your next seven generations will suffer. This is my curse,” she reportedly said in one video.

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In another she spoke of the need to nurture relationships and how that responsibility falls on both sides of the fence. ‘A roti,’ she said, ‘is only delicious if both sides are cooked.’

It is still unclear who Sangita Chandgude was referring to, though it has been suggested that a family dispute may have formed part of the background to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, another showed Kunal washing his mother’s feet, a smile on her face.

In public, these videos have been seen as counter-evidence, moments fracturing the first public narratives in this story – of a phone, an argument, and a family in collapse.

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But while they do give pause and complicate the caricature of a son at war with his parents over an iPhone, they are not factual windows into the crisis. They show affection but can’t establish motive, attribute responsibility or establish the sequence of events.

What remains unresolved

And so the question – ‘what happened to the Chandgudes’ – is unanswered, for now.

The current line of police investigation attributes a dispute between Murlidhar and Sangita as the key line of inquiry. And as for the iPhone theory, it now seems to be just that – disputed by the family and contradicted by the investigation’s current focus.