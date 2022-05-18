Maharashtra: CET for admissions to private universities from May 26-28

The Preeminent Education and Research Association (PERA), an association of private universities in Maharashtra, will conduct its online Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 from May 26-28.

Registrations for the entrance exam are currently going on and will end on May 20. Results of the PERA CET will be declared on June 3.

About 15 private universities in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Nashik are a part of PERA. The PERA CET is conducted for various undergraduate and post-graduate professional courses like engineering, bioengineering, marine engineering, design, fine art, food technology, pharmacy, management, education, architecture, law etc.

The examination will be conducted through an online proctored system, said Dr Mangesh Karad, president of PERA India.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, Vishwakarma University, Pune, MGM University, Aurangabad, MIT World Peace University, Sanjay Ghodawat University, Kolhapur, Sandip University, Nashik, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune, Spicer Adventist University, Pune, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune, Vijaybhoomi University, Mumbai, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, DY Patil University, Ambi, Pune, DY Patil International University Akurdi, Pune, DY Patil Agriculture and Technical University, Kolhapur, and Shri Balaji University, Pune are the 15 members of PERA.

Interested students can visit the website of http://www.peraindia.in for information.