State CET cell to cancel admissions under EWS quota

With the Supreme Court on Thursday directing that 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota cannot be applied to PG medical courses in Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-20, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell is set to cancel admissions granted under the quota.

Anand Rayate, commissioner of the state CET cell, said while the admissions granted under the EWS quota would have to be cancelled, these seats will now be made open to the general category students.

“We are trying our best to complete the admission process and are working 24X7 for the same,” Rayate said, adding that the deadline for completing PG admissions is Friday.

The SC order has categorically stated that the EWS quota cannot be granted at the cost of others unless additional seats are created by Medical Council of India.

Open category students, seeking admission to PG (medical and dental) courses for the 2019-20 batch find themselves in a quandary with 16 per cent Maratha (Socially and Economically Backward Class) and 10 per cent EWS quotas reducing the seat pool.

If both Maratha and EWS quotas were to be implemented, out of the total 972 PG (MD/MS) seats in government medical colleges, only 233 seats would be available for open category students. Half of these 972 seats, 486, are already reserved for SCs, STs, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes and OBC categories. If Maratha quota is implemented, it means a loss of another 156 seats for the open category. Similarly, implementation of the 10 per cent EWS quota will ensure a reduction of 97 seats.

This year, 2,024 students have qualified from the open category for these 233 seats.

When contacted, Sudha Shenoy, convener of Parent and Student Association for Medical Admissions, said that the state should not have rushed into issuing directives related to EWS and SEBC quotas. “They have messed up the admission process, as now, the impact of allowing an ordinance that implements 16 per cent SEBC quota would also be applicable to undergraduate and graduate courses,” she added.