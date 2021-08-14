Maharashtra: Centralised admission process for Class 11 to begin from Saturday

After the cancellation of the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for first year junior college admissions, the deputy director of education (DyDE) is going to start the centralised admission procedure for Class 11 seats from Saturday, August 14.

Unlike other parts of Maharashtra, where individual junior colleges accept admission requests from students and prepare merit lists at the college level, in six regions of the state — Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Amravati and Nagpur — the admissions are done by a centralised admission committee headed by the local DyDE office.

In a notification released on Friday, the DyDE listed out the admission process and dates starting with online student registrations, filling and verification of Part I of admission forms, which has the student’s personal data. Registrations can be done till August 22, 11 pm, and students can send their application for in-house quota seats to the junior college.

Of the total seats, 85 per cent are reserved for CAP seats, 10 per cent are for in-house students’ quota and five per cent are management quota seats. In minority institutions, 50 per cent seats are reserved for minority quota, 10 per cent for in-house and five percent for management quota, and only 35 percent seats are admissions through CAP.

This is the timeline for the admission process:

August 17: The available seats will be displayed and choice filling of option form (Part 2) will go on till August 22, when students can indicate their choice of college and course. Quota admissions will be done during this period and colleges will be allowed to surrender their management and in-house quota seats.

August 23: The provisional general merit list will be displayed, after which students can submit their objections. By August 25, the merit list will be finalised and on August 27, the junior college allotment list will be displayed along with the cut-off list and SMSes will be sent to students. Till August 30, students allotted seats have the chance to confirm their admission in the junior college, and registrations and Part 1 for forms will continue to be filled for new students.

August 30: The general merit list for regular round II will be displayed and admissions to the same will take place from August 31 to September 4.

Details will be available on the CAP website, https://11thadmission.org.in