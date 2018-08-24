Maharashtra: Category-wise admissions for FYJC from tomorrow

This year’s FCFS round will see students divided into various categories, depending on marks obtained. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh This year’s FCFS round will see students divided into various categories, depending on marks obtained. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

The first-come-first-serve (FCFS) round of admissions for the remaining first-year junior college (FYJC) seats will take place from August 25, as per a schedule released by the deputy director of education, Pune, late on Monday evening. This year’s FCFS round will see students divided into various categories, depending on marks obtained. Category-wise dates and schedule have been declared for allotments and admissions. Students have been divided into three categories — 80 per cent and above in Category 1, 60 per cent and above in Category 2 and all above 35 per cent in Category 3.

For Category 1 students, the vacancy list will be displayed on August 25 by 11 am and between 10 am to 5 pm on August 27. The first category students can log in and select any available seat on FCFS basis. They will have to confirm their admissions by visiting the colleges till 3 pm on August 28. Second category students and those left from first category can check vacancy by 6 pm on August 28. Between 10 am to 5 pm on August 29, they can select any available seats and the allotments have to be confirmed by 3 pm on August 30.

By evening the vacancy list will be displayed for the third-category students and those left from the previous two categories.

On August 31, students will have one day from 10 am to 5 pm to take allotments and confirm admissions too. On September 2, the vacancy list for the second round of admissions for FCFS would be displayed.

