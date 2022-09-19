Maharashtra: Car falls into canal at Hadapsar at night; no casualties

A car fell into the canal flowing through the Bhimnagar–Shindewadi area at Hadapsar in Maharashtra’s Pune city on the night of September 18.

A fire brigade team removed the car out of the canal on Monday morning.

According to the fire brigade, the car slipped into the canal after its driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver and another person who was travelling in the car managed to come out safely because the canal did not have much water.

Around 9.30am on Monday, the fire brigade got a call about the car that had fallen into the canal. A team of fire brigade reached the spot and got the car out using a crane service.

Fire officials said no casualties were reported in the incident.