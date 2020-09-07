Maharashtra: Car driven by retired cop hits 4 vehicles; 1 dead, 4 injured

Officials from Chatushrungi police station said the accident took place at Mamata Square in Balewadi around 1 pm. (Representational)

One person was killed and four others were injured when a speeding car, driven by a retired police inspector who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, hit four vehicles in Balewadi area on Sunday afternoon. Police booked him for culpable homicide.

Retired police inspector Sanjay Nikam (58), who has served with Pune police, was reportedly beaten by some people at the accident spot. He was later arrested. Officials from Chatushrungi police station said the accident took place at Mamata Square in Balewadi around 1 pm.

DCP (Zone 5) Pankaj Deshmukh said, “The retired inspector was driving in an inebriated condition. He hit four vehicles at high speed. We have booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

Senior inspector Anil Shewale of Chatushrungi police station said, “The car first hit a bike, dragged it for some distance and then hit three more vehicles. It came to a halt after hitting a tempo. The person on the bike died.”

One person was seriously injured and three others sustained minor injuries. Nikam himself sustained minor injuries. Nikam during his service life has been posted with Pune city police’s social security cell and traffic control branch among others.

