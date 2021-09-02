Maharashtra cabinet nod for setting up Science Invention City in Pune

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a proposal to set up a ‘Science Invention City’ in Pune.

The project, named Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Science Invention City, aims to promote scientific temper among students in Maharashtra and train them to effectively use science and technology to address society’s problems. The project is estimated to cost Rs 190 crore.

An eight-acre land has been identified in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the project.

Pune was selected for this proposed world-class city as the city has many national-level scientific and research institutions recognised by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology and Ministry of Defence.